PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man who was barricaded inside a house with a baby in Holmesburg is now in police custody. The standoff began around 6 a.m. morning on the 7900 block of Frankford Avenue.
We’re told the baby is going to be OK.
