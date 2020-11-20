CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man who was barricaded inside a house with a baby in Holmesburg is now in police custody. The standoff began around 6 a.m. morning on the 7900 block of Frankford Avenue.

We’re told the baby is going to be OK.

