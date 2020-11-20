CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — It’s been a long year, so just imagine being on the beach with the sand in your toes. Ocean City wants you to start thinking about the summer.

Seasonal beach tags for the summer of 2021 go on sale on Saturday.

They cost $20 each.

You can buy the discounted tags until May 31, 2021. After that, the price jumps to $25.

