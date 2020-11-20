WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A large fire destroyed part of a popular Montgomery County winery, Friday morning. The fire broke out at a barn owned by the Karamoor Estate Vineyard and Winery on Butler Pike and Norristown Road in Fort Washington, just before 6 a.m.
Barren Hill Volunteer Fire Company said a majority of the building was already consumed by fire by the time they arrived.
The barn itself appears to be very old and was under construction. According to the company’s website, it was going to be a wine tasting room.
No injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation by the Whitemarsh Township Fire Marshal’s Office.
