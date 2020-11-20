PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia restaurants have just hours left Friday before having to close indoor dining. Call it “a last lunch indoors.” Restaurants like Taqueria Amor on Main Street in Manayunk will have to stop serving guests inside starting at 5 p.m. Friday. That’s because of tighter restrictions.

The city initially OK’d indoor dining back in September and many restaurants made changes to keep people safe.

But Philadelphia leaders are reversing that decision. Its ban on indoor dining will last through at least the end of the year. On top of that, outdoor dining has new restrictions. Also starting at 5 p.m., only groups of four people who live in the same home will be allowed to enjoy a meal outside together.

Restaurant owner and chef Tim Spinner tells Eyewitness News all that makes him worried about his bottom line.

“It’s quite disappointing,” Spinner said. “This country is built on the backbone of small business and it feels like some city officials have turned their back on small businesses. Gyms and restaurants are going to close and the lack of empathy there is very disappointing.”

Chef-owner Tim Spinner has a message to the #Philly mayor over having to shutdown indoor dining beginning at 5p https://t.co/5kvAsWDMPl @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/eQp02dcMls — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 20, 2020

But Spinner is still making a big effort to stay open during these economically tough times. The restaurant has thousands of lights and heating lamps outside.

Meantime, the city says the restrictions are necessary because of a concern COVID cases could overwhelm hospitals.