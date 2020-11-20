CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot in Southwest Philadelphia. According to police, this happened around 11:39 a.m. Friday along the 6200 block of Paschall Avenue.

Police say the 22-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

