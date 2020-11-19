HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) — In Montgomery County, schools have been ordered to move to virtual learning by Monday, Nov. 23. But one school district isn’t even waiting that long because of a rise in cases.

The Hatboro-Horsham School District, like all other districts in Montgomery County, was ordered to go all virtual starting next week, but after a Monday night board meeting, members have decided to revert to all virtual instruction even sooner.

“Unfortunately, the numbers are rapidly increasing and entering in a very concerning area,” Superintendent Dr. Scott Eveslage said. “While the ordered closures is Nov. 23, we have some operational functional concerns about the likelihood of getting there.”

Parents were notified of the decision Tuesday evening via email with district officials citing rising COVID-19 cases and a struggle to continue school operations.

“Whether or not we have the staff and infrastructure to be able to properly operate a district,” Eveslage said. “We currently have 141 students who are quarantining. We have 31 staff members throughout the school district who are quarantining.”

Parents with Voice for Choice have been advocating for in-person learning since August and see the rush to get back to virtual learning as a setback for students.

“It’s not as easy as the flip of a switch,” parent Clarice Schillinger said. “There’s a lot of kids out there that we cannot ignore that are struggling with anxiety, depression, contemplating suicide, unfortunately. The kids that go to school that mandated reporters to escape the abuse. The kids who are not being fed.”

“They’re taking this right away from the student and the parent,” Denise Stasuk, another parent, said. “It’s almost like they don’t trust us parents and that’s a real problem because, in a public school district, you as the parents and the teachers are supposed to work together.”

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Pfizer Says Their COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective, Seeking Clearance Soon

Pennsylvania Strengthening Mask Mandate, Requiring COVID-19 Testing For Travelers

Robot Teacher A Big Hit For Temple University Students During COVID-19 Era