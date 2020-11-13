Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular South Philly cheesesteak spot is closing until further notice due to COVID-19. The owner of John’s Roast Pork, John Bucci, posted on Facebook the shop will be closing after two family members of their staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
Bucci says they are shutting down immediately.
“I am very sorry, but trying to do the responsible thing,” Bucci said. “In the meantime, I am going to have the shop DEEP CLEANED & SANITIZED!!!! And, I will doing my best to make sure, when renovations occur in January, that they will be as smooth & timely, as possible.
There is no word on when they are expected to reopen.
