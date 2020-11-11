CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — As we still deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Pennsylvania’s Health Department is reporting its first flu-related death. Officials say the person was between 50 to 64 years old.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise and the flu season here, doctors are worried about a “twindemic.” They’re urging people to get flu shots.

In Camden County, that’s as easy as passing through a drive-thru.

By the end of the week, Lot 1 at the BB&T Pavilion will be filled with health care providers ready and eager to give out flu shots. And this year, if you want one, you don’t even need to get out of your car.

Earlier this week, dozens lined up for vaccinations at Dudley Grange Park in Camden. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s flu shot program hosted by the Camden County Freeholders is being carried out entirely through drive-up events just like this one.

Health experts say now is not the time to get complacent with the flu or the coronavirus, especially as COVID-19 cases surge in New Jersey.

“You have to remember that it’s still circulating in our population,” said Rianna Deluca, a communicable disease investigator with the Camden County Health Department. “You still have to be diligent with the precautions that you take. People need to remember to wear their masks, social distance, avoid crowds.”

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are now growing in the Garden State. The hope is those who get a flu shot will help prevent the spread of the flu and keep more hospital beds open and resources available for those in need during the pandemic.

Experts say the current rise in coronavirus cases can be attributed to COVID-19 fatigue and private social gatherings.

“People have gotten comfortable and they’re seeing their family and close friends and they think that because they know that person, let me take my mask off, inhibitions go down,” Deluca said.

So officials have some advice as we head into flu and the holiday seasons.

“Thanksgiving dinner should be immediate family,” Deluca said. “It should be people you have had most in contact with. Avoid large gatherings.”

There are two flu shot clinics at the BB&T Pavilion this week, one on Friday and the other is on Saturday.

Both are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to attend must register on the county’s website.