WEST BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating a car crash in West Berlin, New Jersey. Police say a car crashed into a tree on the 600 block of Cooper Road, around 1:30 a.m. Monday.
No word on what led to the crash.
The driver’s condition is unknown.
