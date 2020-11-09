BREAKING:New Jersey Gov. Murphy To Announce New Restrictions In Response To Rising COVID-19 Cases Across State
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, West Berlin news

WEST BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating a car crash in West Berlin, New Jersey. Police say a car crashed into a tree on the 600 block of Cooper Road, around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Car Crashes Into Tree In West Berlin

No word on what led to the crash.

The driver’s condition is unknown.

