PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several attorneys general, all Republican, are supporting the Trump campaign’s legal challenge to Pennsylvania’s three-day ballot extension. The law gave ballots postmarked on Election Day an extra three days to arrive.
The extension was put in place by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
“In this particular case, we believe it’s akin to the referees getting to change the rules of the game midway through the football game,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said.
The United States Supreme Court decided, 4 to 4, not to overturn the extension before the election. The case is back before the court, which now has nine justices.
