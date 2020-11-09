BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County amusement park is adding a new event for the 2020 Christmas season. Sesame Place is adding The Furry & Bright Christmas Drive-thru to its popular holiday event, A Very Furry Christmas.

The drive-thru Christmas event will be open on Tuesdays and Wednesday beginning Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. It will run through Dec. 23.

Join us for our ALL-NEW Furry & Bright Christmas Drive-Thru! Experience Sesame Place in a new way starting November 10th from December 23rd from the comfort of your own vehicle. Learn more: https://t.co/TjFbJJ2l78 pic.twitter.com/GEUsL5mTL5 — Sesame Place Philadelphia (@SesamePlace) November 8, 2020

“From the comfort of their own vehicle, guests will journey through a winter wonderland with millions of twinkling lights, holiday décor, a festive holiday soundtrack, and everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends dressed in their warm winter best,” Sesame Place Park President Cathy Valeriano said. “The Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Drive-Thru was our first ever event of this kind. Thanks to the feedback from some of the thousands of guests to visit during the Halloween event, we’re excited to offer even more festively themed zones, twinkling lights, and furry friends along the way during the Furry & Bright Drive-Thru.”

Face coverings are not required throughout the experience, but they are required at transaction points, including admission, and while at the concession stands.

Guests must purchase a separate admission ticket online for the event. Tickets start at $45 per vehicle for non-season pass members and $36 per vehicle for season pass members.

A Very Furry Christmas has been modified with enhanced health and safety measures including enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, face covering requirements, temperature checks, physical distancing and limited capacity.

Guests can visit the park on weekends and select dates from Nov. 21 through Jan. 3.

For more information click here.

