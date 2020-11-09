Comments
TRENTON (CBS) — Lawmakers in New Jersey will consider a bill to decriminalize marijuana in the state. The proposed bill would allow possession up to six ounces and the distribution of one ounce of marijuana.
Smoking marijuana isn’t legal just yet, even though voters approved a constitutional amendment.
The state Senate will also hear a bill establishing marijuana sales.
Marijuana for medical use is already legal in New Jersey.
