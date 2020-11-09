WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware pride is soaring with the election of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. He’s the first president from the First State but to people in Greenville, Delaware, he’s just Joe.

“If you live in Delaware, then you bump into the governor or the now president-elect,” Elizabeth Joyce said.

Something that seems old hat just got a big bump over the weekend.

With word of President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump, Greenville is now the center of the political universe.

“We were at a friend’s house and we started screaming, crying and dancing in the living room. We were very excited,” said Andrea Hernandez.

“It’s such a win! He’ll be the first president from the First State. We’re proud of both of those and so is he,” said the former Transportation Secretary of Delaware, Nathan Hayward. “He’s serious when he has to be but he loves a good joke. Those are his Irish roots.”

Regardless of political party, everyone here has a Biden story.

Joyce took his Saturday morning constitutional law class at Widener in the 1990s.

“I had the audacity to do my paper on term limits but he gave me a B+ so that was cool,” she said.

And Hernandez might as well have seen Sasquatch with the way she describes her interaction.

“And he was so nice, he was smiling, and I was star-struck and I ran away. He was like hi! And I was like hi! And I ran away into my car,” she said.

Unlike Sasquatch, Joe Biden is very much real and already at work.

The streets of Wilmington flooded Monday with secret service as Biden prepares his transition team.

