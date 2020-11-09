Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amtrak says passengers can travel safely and comfortably on the Northeast Corridor this Thanksgiving. Face coverings are required, and social distancing will be enforced on board.
There will also be increased cleanings and improved air filtration on board.
Customers are encouraged to book early since bookings will be limited to allow for more physical distancing in seating areas.
