PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA has a really big event coming up next weekend. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the PSPCA.

Animal advocate Carol Erickson joined Eyewitness News for more on this event.

This year, though, when we can’t meet in person, this community of animal lovers, are all doing it remotely.

It’s the “Bark and Whine: Happy at Home.”

Because it’s being done remotely this year, anybody can join in and it doesn’t cost anything to go to this event. You can use your computer, your iPhone, your iPad and you’re able to register for this.

Then you can bid on our auction items a great way to support the PSPCA.

Just go to pspca.org and you’ll be able to see ways you can join in for all of the activities in the night. You’ll also be able to see the mission raised. You’ll even get to see some of the animals.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday and it goes on until 10:30 p.m.

Then there’s something else you can get on that web site, it’s called “Bark in the Box.”

This is something that will be sent to your home if you’re in the Philadelphia area on next Friday or Saturday just before the event. It’s really away for you to have this party in your own house, but you’re all branded up with “bark and whine.”

In this box, you get coasters, drinks mixed in, t-shirts, a photo book, snacks, all sorts of goodies.

WATCH THE VIDEO TO HEAR MORE FROM THIS SEGMENT