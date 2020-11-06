WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Supporters of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket gathered in Wilmington and they’re preparing to celebrate. The nation heard from Biden tonight as the Democratic presidential ticket now holds over a 29,000-vote lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

It was a fairly concise speech from Biden, who did not proclaim victory outright but he said it was clear that that nation’s support is behind him.

As Biden inches closer to the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the White House, his supporters are drawing closer to Biden headquarters at the Chase Center in Wilmington.

“I’m from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I drove down Tuesday night as soon as Michigan was called,” Zach Rosetti said.

Supporters from Biden’s hometown in Scranton made the trek to Delaware, feeding off the momentum that the former vice president is getting after taking the lead in the polls in Pennsylvania.

“It’s not every day someone from your hometown is about to become the president of the United States,” Rosetti said. “I’m confident. I think the lead is growing in Pennsylvania, the lead is growing in Georgia, the lead is growing in Nevada. I don’t think there’s any way we can lose.”

Biden-Harris signs, paraphernalia and balloons are being placed near the Chase Center as supporters gathered for what they hoped would be a victory rally — three days after the election.

“Being here from Wilmington, when do we ever have a presidency here from Wilmington?” Von Michael Todd said.

The crowds just kept coming, hoping to get as close as possible to the security gates outside of the Chase Center in Wilmington.

Some supporters of President Donald Trump were within the crowd too, echoing the president’s claims that even with campaign poll watchers present, the tallying of mail-in ballots has been unfair.

In a tweet posted just before 6 p.m. on Friday, the president wrote, “Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!”

Like many, the Hollins family was not able to get close enough to see through the secured fencing of the Chase Center but still wanted to be part of the evening.

“I’m grateful that we did come because this is a memorable moment,” Zeppora Hollins said.

In fact, it was Madison Hollins who spotted a huge flag from the highway and suggested coming by, despite it being her birthday.

“We want to celebrate Joe Biden,” Madison Hollins, who turned 9 years old on Friday, said.

CBS’s Natasha Brown and Alexandria Hoff contributed to this report.

