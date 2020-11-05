PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As the vote count continues, some protesters have gathered in some cities, including in Philadelphia. It got quite heated outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday with Donald Trump supporters on one side chanting, “Four more years!” and Joe Biden supporters chanting “Count every vote!”

While ballots are still being counted inside the convention center, tensions are brewing outside — with each side shouting a little louder than the other.

Protesters have been peaceful but there is a huge police presence near the PA Convention Center on 12th and Arch Streets. There are barricades keeping opposing sides away from each other. But even then, they still manage to get in front of each other.

Police have also used their bicycles to create barriers and manage the crowd that is growing there.

Trump campaign staffers marched into the Pennsylvania Convention Center Thursday morning with an approved Commonwealth Court appeal, giving GOP monitors the right to be six feet away from sorters instead of the previously approved 20 feet.

Trump campaign staffers marched into the PA Convention Center with a court order giving them the right to stand 6 feet away from sorters, instead of the previously allotted 20 feet. ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ pic.twitter.com/GpwAU0GN9J — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) November 5, 2020

One thing all sides agree on, they want a fair election.

“It’s an opportunity to actually protect democracy. We have to,” protester Greg Krajewski said. “People in this city, black and brown people, working-class people, generally disenfranchised people.”

“We want to make sure there’s accountability, and that the ones being counted are the legal ones,” said Sarah Anderson with conservative and libertarian advocacy group FreedomWorks.

Police have reported most of the streets in the immediate area of the convention center are closed. Anyone heading into the city today should be prepared to navigate rolling closures and detours.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Trump Campaign Says It’s Suing To Stop Pennsylvania’s Vote Count Over Lack Of ‘Transparency’

Philadelphia Officials Release 911 Calls, Bodycam Footage Of Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr.

Race For Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District Heading To Court After Ballots Challenged In Montgomery County