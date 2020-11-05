Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University students learned Thursday they will have until Dec. 7 to designate one fall semester class as pass/fail. University officials made the decision in response to the pandemic after a request was made by the Temple Student Government.
Officials say the option may provide students with needed flexibility in light of the challenging semester.
