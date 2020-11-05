PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports, as the team is in its bye week. Epps has gone into self-isolation after learning he contracted the virus.
“The Philadelphia Eagles received confirmation this morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19. The individual immediately went into self-isolation upon learning of his test result. We are following the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in close communication with the league on this matter,” the Eagles said in a statement.
#Eagles safety Marcus Epps tested positive for COVID-19, source said. Epps is asymptomatic. No other positives for Philadelphia from Wednesday’s testing. The team is on a bye and will enter intensive protocols.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, no other Eagles tested positive from Wednesday’s testing.
Over the summer, head coach Doug Pederson and right tackle Lane Johnson tested positive for the virus and fully recovered.
The Eagles’ next game is against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 15.
