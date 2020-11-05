Comments
NEW JERSEY (CBS) – Bruce Springsteen is proving he’s still the “Boss” when it comes to selling music. The New Jersey native has made history with the release of his 20th album, “Letter to you.”
It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.
The magazine says Springsteen has had a top-five album every decade for six decades.
Billboard also says he’s the first artist to reach this level of success.
