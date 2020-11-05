PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Mail-in ballot counting was temporarily stopped in Philadelphia after the Trump campaign won a legal battle in Philadelphia lower court which allowed poll watchers to be within six feet of ballot counting, rather than the previous 20-foot perimeter.

Counting was paused for about an hour or so as a compromise was negotiated in large part by Pennsylvania Sen. Sharif Street.

The court order, which went into effect at 10:30 a.m., requires all poll watchers to abide by COVID-19 protocols.

Trump campaign staffers marched into the PA Convention Center with a court order giving them the right to stand 6 feet away from sorters, instead of the previously allotted 20 feet. ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ pic.twitter.com/GpwAU0GN9J — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) November 5, 2020

“As a result of this incredible legal victory, the lower court’s order has been reversed,” the Trump campaign said in a statement. “Now, according to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, ‘all candidates, watchers, or candidate representatives’ shall ‘be permitted to be present for the canvassing process’ and ‘be permitted to observe all aspects of the canvassing process within 6 feet, while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, including, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.”

Lewandowski, Bondi, and others head into the Pennsylvania Convention Center. They said they'll be observing the mail-in ballot counting process on behalf of the Trump campaign from six feet away from the temporary workers. pic.twitter.com/3FAxQDcj1H — Erin McCarthy (@erinK_mccarthy) November 5, 2020

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania on Wednesday due to lack of “transparency” as votes were being counted.

Trump’s campaign announced Wednesday afternoon it’s suing to stop Pennsylvania’s vote count, alleging a lack of transparency. However, Republican Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt pointed out people from both campaigns are watching the vote counting.

“They’re observing all of it,” Schmidt said.

The nation is awaiting results in Pennsylvania whose trove of 20 electoral votes remain the largest prize yet to be called for President Donald Trump or native son Joe Biden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Trump Campaign Says It’s Suing To Stop Pennsylvania’s Vote Count Over Lack Of ‘Transparency’

Philadelphia Officials Release 911 Calls, Bodycam Footage Of Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr.

Philadelphia Court Decision: Poll Watchers Now Allowed Within 6 Feet Of Ballot Counting At Pennsylvania Convention Center