Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The race for Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District is heading to court. Democrat Madeleine Dean easily won a second term.
But Republican opponent Kathy Barnette is challenging about 50 ballots.
She claims Montgomery County election officials inspected ballots too early and allowed voters to provisionally vote after their ballots were rejected.
MORE ON CBS PHILLY:
Philadelphia Officials Release 911 Calls, Bodycam Footage Of Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr.
Medical Society Of New Jersey Opposes State Legalizing Recreational Marijuana
Marijuana Isn’t Legal Yet, New Jersey Attorney General Warns
You must log in to post a comment.