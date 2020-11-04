PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The day after the election, it remains too close to call. With votes still being counted both the Trump and Biden campaigns say they’re on a path to win, and lawsuits are already starting to be filed by the Trump team.

A bunch of battleground states is still up in the air, including Pennsylvania.

LIVE RESULTS: 2020 Election Day

Joe Biden has been watching in Wilmington as the vote count continues. He spoke late Wednesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania is one of those key states that could send the election in either direction. The Biden camp says this will be a win for them.

And even without Pennsylvania, they believe Biden is on track to gain the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election.

In a very divided nation, results from the 2020 presidential election loom. The Biden camp briefed the media Wednesday, saying the former vice president is on a winning streak.

As expected, President Donald Trump won Florida with a huge turnout from Cuban-American supporters. However, Arizona, which historically votes Republican, was a huge win for Biden.

The numbers continue to be counted and the Biden camp has lawyered up in anticipation that Trump will not go down without a fight.

Trump is saying he is in the lead, but Biden says if the numbers continue as is, he will be the next president.

“Power can’t be taken or asserted. It flows from the people. It is their will that determines who will serve as the president of this great nation and their will alone,” Biden said. “And now, after a long night of counting, it is clear we are winning in enough states to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. I am not here to declare that I have won. I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winner.”

Members of the Biden campaign say they have not reached out to the Trump camp.

