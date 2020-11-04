5-Year-Old Girl Shot Multiple Times In North Philadelphia, Police Say

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 5-year-old girl was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. Officers were called to the 1800 block of North 6th Street just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
The child was shot twice in the right arm and once in the hip and is currently in stable condition.
Police found three guns at the scene inside of the living room of an apartment.
Family members told police the girl may have been accidentally shot by a man who lives there with the girl and the mother.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
