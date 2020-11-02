PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Strong winds blew over a box truck causing a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate-95 in Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon. The box truck was reportedly heading northbound on I-95 between Woodhaven and Street Roads in Philadelphia when it was blown over.
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the accident to the National Weather Service.
The toppling of the truck caused a multi-vehicle accident that included multiple entrapments.
The accident blocked just one northbound lane. There are no delays and traffic is getting by easily.
No additional information is available at this time.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Local Union, Live Nation Chartering Trolley Rides To Help Philadelphia Voters Get Out The Vote Through Election Day
Lady Gaga, John Legend To Join Joe Biden, Kamala Harris At Election Night Eve Drive-In Events In Philadelphia, Pittsburgh
In Philadelphia, Joe Biden Works To Push Black Turnout In Campaign’s Final Days
You must log in to post a comment.