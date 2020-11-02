WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBS) — The race to win Pennsylvania continues but a new poll shows Joe Biden in the lead. The latest Monmouth University poll shows Joe Biden holding a 5-point to 7-point lead over Donald Trump among likely voters in Pennsylvania.

The poll shows that Joe Biden has found backing from young voters and people of color that is helping him to offset the gains of President Trump among senior voters and the most competitive counties in Pennsylvania.

It also reveals that more voters trust Joe Biden to handle the COVID-19 pandemic over President Trump.

Biden is reportedly leading Trump by a 51% to 44% margin among likely Pennsylvania voters in a high turnout model. The race stands at 50% Biden to 45% Trump in a low turnout scenario, which at this point would basically mean a large number of mail ballots have been rejected.

This month’s poll shows a smaller lead for Biden compared to Monmouth’s poll last month. That poll was taken immediately after the first debate, with half the interviews being conducted after the public learned that Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

“All eyes have been on the Keystone State from the start. Pennsylvania voters may have responded more than most to key events, such as the conventions and the debates. This potential for movement is one reason why both campaigns have spent so much time there,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

The latest Monmouth University poll results were judged off telephone calls with 502 Pennsylvania registered voters from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.

Click here to view the full results of the poll, including charts and graphs.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Local Union, Live Nation Chartering Trolley Rides To Help Philadelphia Voters Get Out The Vote Through Election Day

Lady Gaga, John Legend To Join Joe Biden, Kamala Harris At Election Night Eve Drive-In Events In Philadelphia, Pittsburgh

In Philadelphia, Joe Biden Works To Push Black Turnout In Campaign’s Final Days