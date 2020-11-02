2020 ELECTION GUIDEKey races, polling locations, how to report issues at the polls & more!
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a killer after police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood. According to officials, this happened along the 4300 block of North 15th Street Monday evening.

Police say the 21-year-old was shot once in the head. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

