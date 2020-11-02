Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after police say he was shot twice in West Philadelphia. It happened on the 700 block of North Markoe Street around 5:40 p.m. Monday.
Police say the boy was shot once in the abdomen and once in the left hand. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is currently in critical condition, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.