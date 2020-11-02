Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for one suspect following a pair of carjackings overnight. Police say two men took a Chrysler 300 sedan at gunpoint at Eighth and Bristol Streets around 2 a.m. Monday.
Police chased the suspects until they crashed the car at Percy and Luzerne Streets in Hunting Park.
Police arrested one of the men. The driver ran off and remains at large.
The second carjacking happening in Kensington.
Police say a black Audi outside of a convenience store on Front Street and Allegheny Avenue was taken around 1 a.m. Monday. That car has yet to be found.
So far no reports of any injuries.
