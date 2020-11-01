PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Travel restrictions will be in place along I-95 in Philadelphia beginning tonight in the area of Bridge Street Interchange and the Betsy Ross Bridge. Lane closures from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. are scheduled in the area of the Bridge Street interchange through Thursday.
Officials say from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, the right lane of southbound I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge interchange will be closed.
The southbound I-95 ramp to Aramingo Avenue will be closed between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. for one year for reconstruction.
The ramp from the Betsy Ross Bridge to southbound I-95 will also be closed from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for one year. Officials say the lane will be rerouted through the interchange.
