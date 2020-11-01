PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tonight, in South Philadelphia, the Eagles and Cowboys will add to the bitter rivalry that began in 1960. With a win, the Birds will keep first place in the NFC East.
That would be worthy of celebration, but there is also another celebration happening throughout the league. It’s the “Salute to Service,” a year-round effort to honor, empower and connect the nation’s service members, veterans, and their families.
Locally, with the help of Toyota, the Eagles are honoring three military members Sunday night: Marine Corps Sergeant Major Ron Green; Staff Sergeant Rico Roman, a U.S. Army veteran and two-time Paralympian; and Lt. Brad Snyder, a U.S. Navy veteran and also a two-time Paralympian.
“With everything else going on, I think we sort of forget about that,” Paul Muller, president of Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association, said. “So our goal in this is just to make sure to honor those folks and to make sure they recognize that we remember them, we understand and we appreciate all their sacrifices.”
The Eagles and Cowboys kick off on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. at the Linc.
