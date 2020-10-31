TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have been dropping in New Jersey and around the country, and analysts say they expect the decline to continue. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.21, down two cents from last week.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.56 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.14, also down two cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.61 a gallon a year ago at this time.
Analysts say U.S. drivers should expect pump prices to keep dropping this fall amid abundant supply due to lower demand.
