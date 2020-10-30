CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who stabbed a store employee. The assault happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday on the 6100 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police say the suspect stabbed the employee after a verbal dispute over theft of merchandise.

The victim is expected to be OK.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to call police.

