By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot while driving in Philadelphia’s East Oak Lane neighborhood Friday morning. The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. on the 1100 block of Cheltenham Avenue.

The 34-year-old victim was shot in the arm and chest.

He was taken to Einstein Hospital and placed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

