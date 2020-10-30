PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Walter Wallace Jr. who was shot and killed by Philadelphia police on Monday. The family’s attorney Shaka Johnson tells Eyewitness News the viewing and ceremony will be held next weekend on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The funeral will be held at the Church of Christian Compassion at 6121 Cedar Ave. in West Philadelphia. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. and will be followed by a ceremony beginning at 11 a.m.

Wallace Jr., 27, was shot and killed by two Philadelphia officers after, police say, he walked towards them with a knife and refused to drop the weapon. His family says Wallace Jr. was having a mental health crisis.

“They heard people shouting, ‘He’s mental! He’s mental!’ And, you know, when you’re a police officer, you have to respond to these things with all of your faculties employed, sight, hearing, et cetera,” family attorney Shaka Johnson said. “When someone is telling that you a person is experiencing a crisis, you can’t just immediately go to decide on, and that’s exactly what we observed.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner say body camera footage and 911 calls of the incident will be released to the public by the end of next week.

The family says they would not support murder charges for the officers involved.

The fatal shooting has been followed by ongoing unrest and protests. Over 50 police officers have been injured. A number of Philadelphia businesses have also been looted and vandalized throughout the week.

