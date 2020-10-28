PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer who tried to stop looters in the city’s Tacony section is lucky to be alive. Security video shows some heart-pounding moments as that officer approaches a car with the alleged criminals inside.
The cop opens the car door to stop them from leaving the scene but then the driver backs up and the officer gets caught in the door.
The officer just barely escapes.
This happened around midnight at the Rotana Furniture store in Tacony.
Police tell Eyewitness News the officer sustained a minor injury but did not seek medical treatment. The store owner says looting has nothing to do with Monday’s police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
‘Stop This Violence And Chaos’: Walter Wallace Jr.’s Family Pleads For End To Unrest Following Deadly Police Shooting
Philly Health Commissioner Urges People To Cancel Holiday Plans As City May Be Entering ‘Worst Period Of Epidemic’
You must log in to post a comment.