PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood. This happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday on the 1800 block of West Ontario Street.
Police say the 29-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
So far, no arrests have been made and there is no word on what led to the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
