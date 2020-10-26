Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers and Flyers aren’t playing this fall but there’s a new reason to head to the Wells Fargo Center. The parking lot outside the arena is being turned into a “winter wonderland” filled with dazzling displays.
You can stroll through 193 massive light sculptures starting the day after Thanksgiving and it’s open until Jan. 3.
You do need to buy a timed ticket, they go on sale tomorrow.
