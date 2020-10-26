ATGLEN, Pa. (CBS) — First Lady Melania Trump is expected to be in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. The White House tells “CBS This Morning” that the first lady will hold her first solo campaign event of the year in Chester County, just outside of Philadelphia.
The event will be held in Atglen.
She will be joined by former senior White House official Kellyanne Conway.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit three Pennsylvania towns on Monday.
