PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Susan G. Komen Philadelphia is shutting down Friday as a result of the foundation’s reorganization. In April, Susan G. Komen announced plans to reorganize the foundation’s mission and integrate the work of its affiliate networks under one national organization.

Komen Philadelphia made its first appearance when it hosted the first Komen Philadelphia Race for the Cure on Mother’s Day in 1991.

Since, it has grown to serve 15 counties in the Philadelphia region including the entire state of Delaware, Camden County, New Jersey and 11 counties in Pennsylvania.

The local affiliate is recognized by the community as a local leader in the fight against breast cancer.

“For 30 years, I’ve had the honor to be a steward of a mission founded on a promise between two sisters,” said Komen Philadelphia CEO Elaine Grobman. “And to this day, I remain humbled by the huge accomplishments that single commitment has made possible. But the real power and progress of Komen Philadelphia comes from the hundreds of thousands of local supporters and activists. Through the years, they put their trust in us and took action with us—and time and time again demonstrated the generosity, dedication and tenacity that defines our community. It is because of Komen Philadelphia’s loyal supporters that our mission has driven game-changing evolutions in the fight to save lives. They have taken our fight through a journey of awareness to action to a point where a world in which breast cancer is no longer a threat to any life is a very attainable reality. There are no words to properly thank this community for what we’ve achieved together. And I have faith that, with or without a Komen Philadelphia office, this community will continue to fight breast cancer as relentlessly as ever.”

Komen Philadelphia has raised more than $63.7 million in community grants over the last three decades, which have funded lifesaving programs of the health care partners within the 15 counties it serves, $28 million for breast cancer research, and has funded more than 184,550 free mammograms for women in need within its service area.

Details on how Komen’s national headquarters will move forward with services and local events have not been determined at this time.

