PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for vandals who burglarized the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Philadelphia. Someone busted into a storage cabinet and stole all of the memorial’s electronic equipment.
The caretaker noticed the burglary during a ceremony at the memorial on Saturday.
A crowd was preparing to read the names of the 648 Philadelphians who gave their lives during the war.
“It’s very disgusting. I’ve been here 33 years and if it ain’t one thing, it’s another, and it’s beyond me why somebody would come up here and break into our cabinet and steal all of our stuff out of the memorial,” the caretaker said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
