PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. Officials say this happened along the 300 block of North 62nd Street just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to police.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
