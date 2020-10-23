PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of Philadelphia-area Black clergy is endorsing Joe Biden for president. They held a news conference Friday morning outside of City Hall.
That group is also endorsing more than 20 other Democrats up and down the ballot.
The group say it is prepared for any voter intimidation efforts.
“The Democratic Party will have all of the mechanisms that’s in place to prevent or to deal with any challenges with voter intimidation and things of that nature,” said Rev. Dr. Wayne M. Weathers of Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity.
The group is telling Democratic voters to remain energized and to expect efforts to discourage them from voting.
