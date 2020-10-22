Comments
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – A group of school nurses in Cherry Hill have a creative and musical way to highlight the importance of PPE and COVID protocol. The nurses from the Cherry Hill Public Schools produced a Hamilton-themed video.
It includes detailed instructions on how to wear and dispose of their PPE. As well as, procedures for dealing with ill students.
Watch the entire video below:
