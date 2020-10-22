Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a double shooting in West Philadelphia has left a 17-year-old boy and another male fighting for their lives. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South 62nd and Pine Streets.
According to police, a John Doe was shot once in his head, once in his right shoulder and once in his groin. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.
The second victim, police say, is a 17-year-old boy. He was shot once in the right shoulder and multiple times in his legs. He was placed in critical condition at the hospital.
So far, no arrests have been made, authorities say.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
