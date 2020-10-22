PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One of Philadelphia’s biggest fundraisers is set for Saturday night, and you can attend from the comfort of your own couch! Philly Fights Cancer is going virtual this year, and everyone’s invited!
Money raised goes to Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center.
The live broadcast begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is headlining the event, and Philly’s own Jessy Kyle will also be performing.
“As a former patient and survivor, to let the audience know where their money is going, you’re not just signing a check,” Kyle said. “I’m an actual patient, a mom, a wife who was treated there so they get to see where their dollars are going.”
Since 2015, Philly Fights Cancer has raised more than $39 million for the Abramson Cancer Center.
