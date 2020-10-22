PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania State Police Station in Media is encouraging residents to remove any unused and potentially dangerous drugs from their medicine cabinet this weekend. The Media station is participating in this year’s National Drug Take Back Initiative on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PA State Police Station located at 1342 W. Baltimore Pike in Media.
State police say the purpose of the program is to team up with the Drug Enforcement Administration to remove potentially dangerous substances from our nation’s medicine cabinets.
The National Drug Take-Back Day provides a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction.
The one-day event is aimed at focusing on the nation’s pharmaceutical controlled substance abuse issue.
It also provides an opportunity for law enforcement, prevention treatment and the business community to collaborate and establish a safe collection site for all Americans.
For more information on the drug take-back initiative, click here.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
Former Temple University Fraternity President Sentenced Up To 7 Years In Prison For Attempted Sex Assault
Former President Barack Obama Fires Up Crowd At South Philadelphia Rally For Joe Biden
You must log in to post a comment.