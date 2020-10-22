Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re just hours away from Thursday Night Football with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants kicking off at Lincoln Financial Field. It’s a throwback Thursday so let’s rewind to 2013.
Redshirt sophomore Carson Wentz was a backup quarterback at North Dakota State. It was also the last time the Giants won a game in Philadelphia.
A lot has changed since then. Wentz became a multi-millionaire and the Eagles have owned the G-Men.
For more on tonight’s matchup, watch Pat Gallen’s 3-to-see above.
You must log in to post a comment.