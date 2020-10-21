BEAR, Del. (CBS) – Delaware State Police say a man was shot outside a Wawa in Bear following an altercation on Tuesday night. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Wawa on 1100 Pulaski Highway, shortly before midnight.
Investigators say a 24-year-old man was shot twice while standing outside of his vehicle.
He was taken to the hospital and treated for gunshot wounds to the leg and abdomen.
So far, there is no suspect information.
No one else was reported injured.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective A. Bange with Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 302-365-8411. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
