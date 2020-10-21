Comments
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Evesham Township are looking to identify a suspicious man after multiple reports of hunting equipment thefts were reported on a private property. Investigators say the owner of the property on Kettlerun Road has had thousands of dollars worth of cameras, tree-stands and other equipment stolen over the past month, along with dangerous barricades erected on vehicle trails.
Wildlife cameras captured a man not known to the property owner during the timeframe of one of the thefts.
If anyone knows the identity of this man, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org.
