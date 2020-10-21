CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Evesham News

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Evesham Township are looking to identify a suspicious man after multiple reports of hunting equipment thefts were reported on a private property. Investigators say the owner of the property on Kettlerun Road has had thousands of dollars worth of cameras, tree-stands and other equipment stolen over the past month, along with dangerous barricades erected on vehicle trails.

Wildlife cameras captured a man not known to the property owner during the timeframe of one of the thefts.

Credit: Evesham police

If anyone knows the identity of this man, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org.

